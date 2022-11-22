Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated at the organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage Hotel this past weekend for supplying such a subpar, fan-unfriendly setup for the women's basketball teams that came to play in the tournament. And beyond the frustration, Moren felt the tournament was a step back for the entire sport.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO