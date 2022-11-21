Over time and especially in recent years, the concept of a restaurant week has become a nationwide phenomenon. These events allow local restaurants to garner business and publicity, especially during periods when business is slower. In 2006, restaurant week in Long Island became an annual event, until the spring of Apr. 2011, when a second edition of the week-long event was added due to popular demand. In Jan. 2016, a third restaurant week was established, making it a tri-annual occurrence. The event became a major hit amongst both locals and tourists, allowing diners to sample a variety of dishes from different restaurants at a more affordable price. Port Washington recently had their Restaurant Week from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, but many eaters don’t know the history behind this tradition on Long Island.

