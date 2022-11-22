Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’
Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
Protesters over China's COVID lockdowns call for Xi to resign; crowds clash with police in Shanghai
Police cleared protesters in Shanghai who called for Xi’s removal. Social media reports said protests spread to other cities, including Beijing,
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.
Protests over China's COVID controls spread across country
BEIJING (AP) — Protests against China's pervasive anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints they might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in the northwest. Shanghai police used pepper spray against about 300 protesters,...
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
