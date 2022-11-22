Read full article on original website
Martínez denies Belgium distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s ‘we’re too old’ claim
Roberto Martínez denied Belgium had been distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s claim they are too old to win the World Cup but conceded his team played with fear in their surprise defeat by Morocco. In a revealing interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, the Belgium playmaker said...
USA’s problem against Iran isn’t politics. It’s that we don’t know how to win
The flavor of this World Cup is very different: I’m tempted to call it “The beautiful distraction.” It’s Argentina focusing only on doing this for Lionel Messi and then forgetting how to play soccer without him. It’s Germany trying to make a statement before kickoff and then losing to Japan. It’s what’s happened to Iran in their opener, where they were dealing with so much politically that England smelled blood and destroyed them. It’s Qatar hosting the tournament despite not being good enough to play in it. (This game will not only punish a coward, it will also punish the untalented.) Make sure you’re good enough to be there next time.
