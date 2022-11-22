Read full article on original website
Related
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
Syracuse Men’s Basketball, Football Teams Both Brawled on Saturday
The Orange may have taken the term “fighting spirit” a bit too literally.
SFGate
Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Pitt, it's bowl season. For Miami, it's next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. “It's...
Sources: Wisconsin making push to hire Luke Fickell as coach
Wisconsin has targeted Luke Fickell to be the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN, with the Badgers hoping to land him in the next 48 hours. Fickell led Cincinnati to the CFP last season.
Comments / 0