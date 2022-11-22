MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Pitt, it's bowl season. For Miami, it's next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. “It's...

