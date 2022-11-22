Read full article on original website
Police identify youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim as 16-year-old boy
The youngest victim in the mass shooting that killed six at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron. City officials previously withheld identifying the 16-year-old, who was an employee at the Virginia Walmart, "due to him being a minor." Police identified Chavez-Barron...
Mexico seeking American extradition on charges in tourist death
Mexican prosecutors filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American who was seen being beaten in a viral video. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Nov. 26, 2022.
Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson
Mexican authorities announced a break in the case of the mysterious death of a North Carolina woman in Cabo San Lucas. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how questions still remain as new evidence suggests she may have been attacked before her death. Nov. 26, 2022.
Four students injured in drive-by shooting near Philadelphia high school, police say
Four students were injured in a drive-by shooting near a Philadelphia high school Wednesday, shortly after students were dismissed early for Thanksgiving, officials said. The students were standing outside of a beauty salon at 60th and Oxford streets when a silver-colored Hyundai SUV drove up and started to open fire at the group shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said in a news conference.
Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal
Detectives are revealing more details about the Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, saying the shooter purchased the handgun just hours before the rampage. Investigators also released a letter found on the suspect’s phone that he titled, “Death Note.” NBC News’ Cal Perry has the latest updates.Nov. 26, 2022.
Baby and 3-year-old stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, police say
An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation on Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx told a news conference late Saturday.
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near popular Atlanta shopping center
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting adjacent to a popular Atlanta shopping destination Saturday night, police said. A group of people ranging in age roughly from 15 to 21 had been escorted off the property of the outdoor Atlantic Station mall and were on an adjacent freeway overpass when gunfire erupted, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference.
Atlanta shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured
Police say the shooting occurred after a group of people between the ages of 15 and 21 had been escorted off the property of Atlantic Station, killing at least one male and injuring five other people.Nov. 27, 2022.
