An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation on Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx told a news conference late Saturday.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO