Colorado State

NBC News

Four students injured in drive-by shooting near Philadelphia high school, police say

Four students were injured in a drive-by shooting near a Philadelphia high school Wednesday, shortly after students were dismissed early for Thanksgiving, officials said. The students were standing outside of a beauty salon at 60th and Oxford streets when a silver-colored Hyundai SUV drove up and started to open fire at the group shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said in a news conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Baby and 3-year-old stabbed to death in Bronx apartment, police say

An 11-month-old baby and a 3-year-old died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation on Saturday night in New York City, police said. The children, both boys, were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx told a news conference late Saturday.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near popular Atlanta shopping center

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting adjacent to a popular Atlanta shopping destination Saturday night, police said. A group of people ranging in age roughly from 15 to 21 had been escorted off the property of the outdoor Atlantic Station mall and were on an adjacent freeway overpass when gunfire erupted, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

NBC News

