Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu walks political and diplomatic tightrope as he forms coalition
Israel’s presumed prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to form a government amid political and diplomatic challenges. The rise of Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir in the recent elections have raised both hopes and concerns on both sides of the political spectrum. Their popularity has also reportedly raised concerns in the United States. There are also reports that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides allegedly expressed his concerns to Netanyahu with regard to the possibility of Smotrich being appointed defense minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Canadian lawmaker vows to defend Israel, Jews
She’s a Jamaican-born lawyer who immigrated to Canada with her family at age five. She made history by becoming the first woman of color to run for the Conservative Party leadership in Canada and is well-known for tweaking the establishment view with her unabashedly socially conservative opinions. And she’s also a staunch supporter of the State of Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit agree to roles in governing coalition
As Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is forming his governing coalition, his Likud party agreed to the positions in the government that would be assumed by members of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) party and its controversial leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. The two parties agreed early on Friday that Ben-Gvir...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli coalition deal gives far right’s Itamar Ben-Gvir control over the police, including in the West Bank
(JTA) — Itamar Ben-Gvir, the right-wing Israeli politician called a “pyromaniac” by his critics because of his penchant for inflaming his country’s deep tensions, will head Israel’s police forces, under the terms of a deal inked with Benjamin Netanyahu early Friday. The deal would expand...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab fan goes on tirade, says Israeli journalist ‘not welcome’ at World Cup
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Israel lets the Palestinians get free power while taking over land
I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
'Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions. those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News
A Black writer explores how Germany remembers its ‘unthinkable’ past
(JTA) — For his 2021 book “How the Word Is Passed,” winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction, poet and journalist Clint Smith explored the landscape of American memory — specifically how the history of slavery is explained, commemorated, distorted and desecrated in sites across the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News
IRONMAN Israel competition draws 2,500 competitors
Patrick Lange of Germany took first place in the IRONMAN Israel-Middle East Championship in Tiberias on Friday, with a personal best time of 07:42:00. In the women’s pro category, Ruth Astle from Great Britain finished first, with a time of 08:41:13. The event featured two races: a full distance...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two IDF soldiers suspended following confrontation with left-wing activists in Hebron
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Saturday called on soldiers to strive for “winning while maintaining humanity,” after two soldiers were suspended on Friday following a filmed confrontation with left-wing activists in Hebron. The footage showed one soldier, from the Givati infantry brigade,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries
A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children. “The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his...
Cleveland Jewish News
Whoopi Goldberg: labeling Hamas, Taliban as terror groups ‘depends on who you talk to’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA CEO optimistic about fight against antisemitism
As Jewish organizations around the world are lamenting rising antisemitism, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell Robinson believes that Jews are not focusing enough on their successes. “We’re not losing, we’re winning,” he said during an interview with JNS near the conclusion of JNF-USA’s national conference in Boston in early November....
