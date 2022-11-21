ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch

Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Statement Suggests She Won’t Turn Her Back on Ex Kanye West

As Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but to be involved in the drama surrounding his unfortunate and hateful anti-Semitic messages. Though The Kardashians star has since made a statement calling out his behavior, her most recent outing suggests she’s not ready to turn her back on the disgraced rapper just yet. On Sunday Nov 20, Kardashian was seen early Christmas shopping with her 9-year-old daughter North West wearing the rapper‘s now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes, Hollywood Life reported. As a reminder, Adidas cut ties with West after his hateful speech went viral. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism...
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
realitytitbit.com

North is still Kanye West's biggest fan and you can't tell her nothing else

North is still Kanye West‘s biggest fan and you ‘can’t tell her nothing else’ as she uses her father’s songs in her viral TikTok videos. On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of herself daily. Kim and North tend to collaborate on TikTok and in a matter of minutes, their videos go viral as fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Gives Wise Advice to Kanye West

Elon Musk is faithful in friendship. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX does not abandon his friends, even when they are going through a bad time: this is the message that the billionaire has just sent on Twitter, which he has owned since October 27, after paying a tidy sum of $44 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy