wegotthiscovered.com
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
James Gunn revels in his latest unexpected addition to official MCU canon
One of James Gunn‘s recurring contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to make some fairly outlandish and bizarre things official franchise canon, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has found the filmmaker up to his old tricks yet again. Of course, some fans aren’t best pleased...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
James Gunn explains why ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is a ‘Trojan horse’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Filmmaker James Gunn shared that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special contains revelations about upcoming big screen blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Deadline, Gunn revealed that the festive one-off presented an opportunity...
The Transformers now exist in the MCU, and both fandoms have a ton of questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn has a tendency to throw canon to the wind for the sake of a hilarious joke that he knows will blow the fans’ minds – see Stan Lee being revealed as a messenger for the Watchers in Guardians Vol. 2 or the references to Bat-Mite in DC’s Peacemaker. Well, he’s only gone and done it again in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney, which manages to make a whole other franchise that’s not owned by the Disney part of MCU canon.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s surprise MCU nemesis is named as Chris Hemsworth’s cryptic comments inspire an explosive conspiracy
Happy Thanksgiving, all! Although you’re probably already stuffed full of turkey and all the trimmings, let’s hope you’ve saved some room for a serving of some delicious Marvel news. To whet your appetite, we may have learned the one character who could best Captain Marvel while fans are convinced that Chris Hemsworth is hiding the truth about how he really feels about Thor. There’s plenty more where those morsels came from, so let’s dig in.
The middle entry in a 48-year trilogy that gave each movie the exact same title cleans up the streaming streets
What’s the name of a 1971 classic that established the title hero as the coolest cat on the block? Shaft! And the the sequel that arrived almost 30 years later and topped the box office? Shaft! What about the third installment that released close to two decades later and flopped spectacularly? Shaft! You’re damn right.
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV
Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
‘Captain America’ director Albert Pyun dead at 69
Joe Johnston may have taken the reins on Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster The First Avenger, but he wasn’t the first filmmaker to bring the star-spangled superhero into a live-action feature film. That honor belongs to the unsung Albert Pyun, with the Captain America director having passed away at age 69.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
An epic passion project blasted by its superstar creator (that’s getting a sequel) sets sail for streaming success
Everyone loves Tom Hanks, with the actor fully earning and entirely deserving of his reputation as America’s Dad. The two-time Academy Award winner loves the theatrical experience every bit as much as his fans love his work, so it’s understandable that he was pissed about Greyhound skipping the big screen and getting sent straight to streaming.
Disney’s latest movie tanks in opening weekend
Disney’s latest animated adventure is failing to stir the hearts of moviegoers as the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Strange World bombed at the box office for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Within the five-day holiday window that included Thanksgiving proper and Black Friday, the spacefaring film only netted $18.6 million. If you...
A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming
Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
