Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms
Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
Binance Aims for $1 Billion Crypto Recovery Fund
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is aiming to amass about $1 billion dollars in a crypto recovery fund targeted at purchasing distressed digital assets. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s CEO, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that the leading exchange is willing to extend the target amount if need be. The fund will be open to contributions from participants in the cryptocurrency industry, the CEO added.
How Blockchain, Digital assets, and Web3 Unlock Financial Inclusion Globally
Albeit the world is aggressively progressing toward a digital economy, millions of people and communities lack even the most basic amenities. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, over 80 million adults remain unbanked and have to resort to cash for all transactions. Whereas the Middle East and North African region count for about 20 million adults with no bank accounts, including 10 million in the Arab Republic of Egypt, according to the Global Findex 2021 database.
Singapore Police Investigating Crypto Platform Hodlnaut for Fraud
Singapore police are investigating local cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, Hodlnaut, and its directors for alleged cheating and fraud. According to the official press release of Singapore police, the investigation came following multiple reports of allegations of false representations by the troubled crypto exchange. "Between August and November 2022, the...
ATFX Wins the "Best CFD Broker" Award Again
From November 1 to 2, 2022, ATFX was invited to participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Awards event 2022. As a leading exhibitor and guest of the financial expo, ATFX focused on showing participants its global business layout, leading role in financial technology and humanized and intelligent services. In...
How Multifunctionality is Implemented in TickTrader Trading Platform
TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.
UK and Singapore Agree to “Deepen Cooperation” in Fintech
The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge. The agreement was reached at the 7th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday. The FinTech Bridge is aimed at promoting a structured engagement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
ClearBank’s YTD Revenue Climbs Almost Three-Fold to £45.4M
ClearBank, a UK clearing and embedded banking provider, saw its January-October 2022 revenue surge almost three-fold to £45.4 million compared to the same period last year. The clearing bank, which was founded in 2015, said it hit monthly profitability in the UK starting in October. ClearBank disclosed these on...
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP
The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
