ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce Willis was turned down by Quentin Tarantino for multiple ‘Pulp Fiction’ characters before Butch

By Charlotte Simmons
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com

At long last, a big-name director finally has nice things to say about Marvel

Anytime a high-profile filmmaker name-drops the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances are high that they’ll be disparaging the all-conquering comic book conglomerate for ruining the sacred artform of cinema, and they’re completely entitled to that opinion. Quentin Tarantino has become the latest to jump on the bandwagon after...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn revels in his latest unexpected addition to official MCU canon

One of James Gunn‘s recurring contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to make some fairly outlandish and bizarre things official franchise canon, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has found the filmmaker up to his old tricks yet again. Of course, some fans aren’t best pleased...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com

It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV

Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America’ director Albert Pyun dead at 69

Joe Johnston may have taken the reins on Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster The First Avenger, but he wasn’t the first filmmaker to bring the star-spangled superhero into a live-action feature film. That honor belongs to the unsung Albert Pyun, with the Captain America director having passed away at age 69.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s surprise MCU nemesis is named as Chris Hemsworth’s cryptic comments inspire an explosive conspiracy

Happy Thanksgiving, all! Although you’re probably already stuffed full of turkey and all the trimmings, let’s hope you’ve saved some room for a serving of some delicious Marvel news. To whet your appetite, we may have learned the one character who could best Captain Marvel while fans are convinced that Chris Hemsworth is hiding the truth about how he really feels about Thor. There’s plenty more where those morsels came from, so let’s dig in.
wegotthiscovered.com

An epic passion project blasted by its superstar creator (that’s getting a sequel) sets sail for streaming success

Everyone loves Tom Hanks, with the actor fully earning and entirely deserving of his reputation as America’s Dad. The two-time Academy Award winner loves the theatrical experience every bit as much as his fans love his work, so it’s understandable that he was pissed about Greyhound skipping the big screen and getting sent straight to streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming

Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Transformers now exist in the MCU, and both fandoms have a ton of questions

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn has a tendency to throw canon to the wind for the sake of a hilarious joke that he knows will blow the fans’ minds – see Stan Lee being revealed as a messenger for the Watchers in Guardians Vol. 2 or the references to Bat-Mite in DC’s Peacemaker. Well, he’s only gone and done it again in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney, which manages to make a whole other franchise that’s not owned by the Disney part of MCU canon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy