If you ever wanted to see ‘The Goonies’ as an R-rated murder mystery, there’s a gem of an answer

Warning: This article contains spoiler for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly building up the number of teams in its arsenal. We started with the Avengers and now we have been slowly getting the Young Avengers and even the Eternals. But there is one superhero team that if you called them superheroes, it might be a bit of a stretch. That’s right, we are talking about the Guardians of the Galaxy.

1 DAY AGO