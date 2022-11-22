If you ever wanted to see ‘The Goonies’ as an R-rated murder mystery, there’s a gem of an answer

Read full article on original website
It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV
Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
Bambi set to follow Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch by ruining childhoods as the star of a horror movie
We could be in the early stages of a troublesome cinematic trend capable of ruining the childhoods of multiple generations, with public domain properties everyone knows and loves being reinvented as brutal R-rated horror movies. In a turn of events that we most definitely didn’t see coming, Bambi could be next in line to swap wholesome family entertainment for buckets of blood.
Every member of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ranked by how likely they are to murder you
Warning: This article contains spoiler for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly building up the number of teams in its arsenal. We started with the Avengers and now we have been slowly getting the Young Avengers and even the Eternals. But there is one superhero team that if you called them superheroes, it might be a bit of a stretch. That’s right, we are talking about the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The only movie directed by the creators of ‘Stranger Things’ is an overlooked apocalyptic horror gem
At this stage, you’d have to travel far and wide to find anyone who doesn’t know who The Duffer Brothers are, which is understandable when the sibling duo are responsible for one of the most popular and successful TV shows of the last decade. However, nobody seems to either remember, realize, or even care about their 2015 feature Hidden.
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
A generation refuses to forgive a deliberately misleading fantasy that reduced them to emotional rubble
It’s rare for any movie to reduce an entire generational to a smoldering pile of emotional rubble, never mind a modestly-budgeted $17 million fantasy backed by the might of the Disney machine, but audiences of a certain age will never forget the first time they saw Bridge to Terabithia.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Disney’s latest movie tanks in opening weekend
Disney’s latest animated adventure is failing to stir the hearts of moviegoers as the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Strange World bombed at the box office for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Within the five-day holiday window that included Thanksgiving proper and Black Friday, the spacefaring film only netted $18.6 million. If you...
‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans come up with a perfect series ending as ‘The Rings of Power’ finds more acclaim on the internet
Stranger Things fans are, for lack of a better word, twiddling their thumbs until the fifth and final season concludes this ambitious story somewhere down the line. As with every other beloved franchise out there that not necessarily overstays its welcome, the Strangers also have a few ideas about the ultimate resolution, and it doesn’t necessarily bode well for the main heroine.
An epic passion project blasted by its superstar creator (that’s getting a sequel) sets sail for streaming success
Everyone loves Tom Hanks, with the actor fully earning and entirely deserving of his reputation as America’s Dad. The two-time Academy Award winner loves the theatrical experience every bit as much as his fans love his work, so it’s understandable that he was pissed about Greyhound skipping the big screen and getting sent straight to streaming.
The mystery of Mark Hamill’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cameo has been solved
If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s connecting dots that may or may not be imaginary to reach a conclusion that may or may not be accurate, with James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special the latest to get caught up in the backdraft.
James Gunn revels in his latest unexpected addition to official MCU canon
One of James Gunn‘s recurring contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to make some fairly outlandish and bizarre things official franchise canon, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has found the filmmaker up to his old tricks yet again. Of course, some fans aren’t best pleased...
A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming
Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit
Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
The sequel fans demanded but wished they never got wins a streaming battle long after losing the war
You know a movie doesn’t have the most stellar of reputations when the director publicly apologizes to fans more than a decade after the fact, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this year when McG held his hands up and admitted Terminator Salvation wasn’t very good, although he did make a point of saying he shot an ending that wasn’t terrible.
