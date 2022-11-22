Read full article on original website
Related
James Cameron on why he thinks Kate Winslet worked with him again despite ‘frightening’ Titanic experience
James Cameron has offered an explanation as to why Kate Winslet worked with him again despite suggesting she wouldn’t.Cameron directed Winslet inTitanic when she was 21, and the actor went on to open up about her struggles with the director’s technique as well as the film’s harsh shooting conditions.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published in line with Titanic’s 1997 release, Winslet called Cameron “a really tough nut to crack”, adding: “There were times I was genuinely frightened of him.”While Winslet said she “did come to understand him” and “a couple of times... felt he was someone...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated
Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine, during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No, where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday. Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened...
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Comments / 0