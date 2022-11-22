Read full article on original website
Iran blames Israel for Fars News Agency hack
Iran has blamed foreign countries, including Israel, for a cyber attack on its semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, AFP reported on Saturday. Fars said in a statement posted to Telegram that its website was disrupted on Friday by a “complex...
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. “Understanding the importance of this game, not just from a soccer perspective but from a cultural perspective,...
Netanyahu walks political and diplomatic tightrope as he forms coalition
Israel’s presumed prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to form a government amid political and diplomatic challenges. The rise of Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir in the recent elections have raised both hopes and concerns on both sides of the political spectrum. Their popularity has also reportedly raised concerns in the United States. There are also reports that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides allegedly expressed his concerns to Netanyahu with regard to the possibility of Smotrich being appointed defense minister.
Israeli coalition deal gives far right’s Itamar Ben-Gvir control over the police, including in the West Bank
(JTA) — Itamar Ben-Gvir, the right-wing Israeli politician called a “pyromaniac” by his critics because of his penchant for inflaming his country’s deep tensions, will head Israel’s police forces, under the terms of a deal inked with Benjamin Netanyahu early Friday. The deal would expand...
How Israel lets the Palestinians get free power while taking over land
I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
Arab fan goes on tirade, says Israeli journalist ‘not welcome’ at World Cup
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
'Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions. those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
Whoopi Goldberg: labeling Hamas, Taliban as terror groups ‘depends on who you talk to’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries
A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children. “The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said. After a blistering series of Russian artillery strikes on infrastructure that started last month, workers were fanning out in around-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians were forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day — if any.
