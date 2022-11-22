ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments

Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies

Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...

