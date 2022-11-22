Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments
Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies
Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
msn.com
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Lupita Nyong’o, Born In Mexico, Opens Up About Speaking Spanish In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o talks about speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Everyone is bingeing this dark new British crime thriller on Netflix
Anyone has it in them to snap and become a murderer, Stanley Tucci’s death row inmate ominously warns in Inside Man, a 4-episode BBC One/Netflix crime drama that’s currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. “All it takes is a good reason, and a...
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
Actress In The Cancelled Game Of Thrones Spinoff Shares Her Feelings On What Happened
Denise Gough was set to appear in the Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon before it got the ax by HBO.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
