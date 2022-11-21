EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Stars Dennis Quaid & Jaboukie Young-White Talk Visiting Strange Places

Cassius Life spoke exclusively with Dennis Quaid (Searcher Clade) and Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) about the strangest places they have ever been in their lives.

Quaid told us about visiting Svalbard , a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

“Svalbard. It’s the northernmost airport in the world. It’s 400 miles from the North Pole,” Quaid begins. “That was strange. It was spring, and every day, there was 20 more minutes of daylight. Really, really odd. 3000 people and 10,000 polar bears.”“An army of polar bears,” he continued. “ Yeah, it was. It was pretty incredible. Yeah, it really was.”

Quaid’s castmate, Jaboukie Young-White, kept things local by taking a bit of a swipe at the United States’ biggest punchline, Florida, but adding Quaid came strong out the gate.

Dennis Quaid Had More To Share

“Man, yeah, you really came out strong. I really don’t even know how to top that,” Young-White admitted. “Let me see. I’ve been to Florida a few times, no. I feel like I have. My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”

Quaid then followed up with a visit to a Disco in Berlin but didn’t go too deep into that situation.

“For me, there was one disco in Berlin at 4:00 in the morning. That was a pretty strange world too. But that’s another story for another time,” Quaid further added.

This a conversation we will explore with Mr. Quaid for another time.

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23, be sure to peep our other interview featuring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Director Don Hall, Co-Director/Writer Qui Nguyen, and Producer Roy Conli talking about breaking generational trends.

Photo: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World