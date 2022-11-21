ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way.

As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given an insider scoop to her supposed forthcoming projects. Kyle Buchanan took to social media to share hearsay. “Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyoncé’s 3-part ‘Renaissance’ project,” his post read. He also give some further details on these soon to be released installments saying “2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z.”

In an Instagram post the “Bow Down” singer shared how Renaissance was largely created during the pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment” she wrote.

While King Bey has never formally curated a full out acoustic effort several of her songs, namely “Halo”, have become synonymous for their stripped down versions. Additionally, if there is truth to Kyle’s report, this would be the second time she has collaborated with her husband Jay-Z on an album. In 2018 they released Everything Is Love which spawned their hit debut single “Apesh*t”.

Neither Beyoncé or her label Columbia Records have confirmed the reports.

