How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Tune the RPK in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the RPK has quickly emerged as one of the prime meta contenders as an LMG that is that has minimal recoil and devastating firepower. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that the gun has to offer via the sequel's new "endgame level of weapon customization," here's a breakdown of how to tune the RPK in Warzone 2.
Dev Error 657 Warzone 2 Explained: How to Fix
Players logging into Warzone 2 lately have been faced with the Dev Error 657. But what is it and how can it be fixed?. It's early days for Warzone 2, having launched on Nov. 16, 2022. The battle royale sequel has seen a healthy player count in the few days it's been live. Over the first five days, over 25 million players took a dive into the game. To add more perspective, the original Warzone achieved roughly 15 million players in its first three days.
How to Lock Doors in Warzone 2
Haven't figured out how to close doors in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet? Don't worry, we've got it all laid out for you in our easy-to-follow guide. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in turn Warzone 2 have a slew of brand new gameplay mechanics that further immerse players into the games. Players can hang on ledges and peer over in order to avoid opponents or take them down. Water traversal has also been implemented, giving the battlefield a whole new strategic aspect. With all of these additions, many fans are wondering if and how they can possibly lock doors during matches.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: How Many Pokémon Are in it?
The total number of Pokémon found in the Pokédex for the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC is now live containing players from Ones to Watch, Road to the Knockouts, Out of Position, Rulebreakers and Path to Glory.
Warzone 2 Hacker Terrorizes Players in Flying Boat
One Warzone 2 hacker gave themselves the high ground by zipping around the sky in a flying boat. Taking players out from a high vantage point can feel like a satisfying play, particularly if you've found a sneaky place that renders you almost untouchable. One Warzone hacker took that to the extreme, giving themselves both height and mobility in an unconventional vessel.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
How to Check KD in Apex Legends
Looking for your KD in Apex Legends, but can't find it? Don't worry, we'll show you how to access that and many more useful stats.
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungle Explained
The jungle role has gone through many changes when compared to how it used to work before League of Legends Preseason 2023. It appears that Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, want to make Jungle a more pleasant role to play for newcomers as a lot of the changes made are common complaints that people have had with the role before. If this sounds like you, read on as you might be pleasantly surprised by the changes League of Legends has made to the jungle role.
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
Aceu is Brutally Honest About the State of Apex Legends Ranked, Says Game is 'Dead'
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn was brutally honest during one of his streams about the state of ranked in Apex Legends. Based on the opinion of aceu, the game is in a terrible spot when it comes to ranked. Aceu focused on the terrible queue times as the main culprit. He starts off with a blistering take that the game is "dead" and he won't spend time in ridiculous queues. And on top of that, since the game doesn't have enough players, the game will filter in a few predator squads with silver, gold, and platinum squads.
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents.
Veluza Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Veluza is among the ninth generation of Water-types.
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
All Pokémon that Evolve with Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
All Pokemon that Evolve with Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Valorant Could Finally Be Heading to Consoles
A new job listing at Riot Games has seemingly confirmed that Valorant will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation.
