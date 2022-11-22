ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points, But Market Volatility Decreases

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBcaC_0jJeUEWt00

US stocks started the week on a lower note on concerns that China could resume stricter restrictions to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing has warned it was facing its most severe test of COVID as it tightened rules for entering the city, reported Reuters.

Shares of US casino operators having their businesses in China including Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN and MGM Resorts International MGM all dropped at least 2% on Monday.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with consumer staples and real estate stocks recording the biggest surge on Monday. However, consumer discretionary and energy stocks traded lower in the previous session.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.06% to close at 11,553.45 on Monday, amid a drop in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL. The S&P 500 fell 0.39%, while the Dow Jones dropped around 45 points to settle at 33,700.28 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 2.5% to 22.54 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, GameStop, And Cathie Wood Still Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1M

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street ended the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week on a high note, as the holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. The S&P 500 finished the week up by 1.51%, the Dow Industrial Average was up 2.20% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by a slight 0.27% for the week.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Friday Market Wrap: S&P 500 Gains This Week Following Dovish Fed Minutes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street as investors cheered a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its November meeting minutes, and the Fed's language suggests it will likely opt to dial back the pace of its interest rate hikes to 0.5% in December. The Fed said slower interest rate hikes will "likely soon be appropriate" and could "reduce the risk of instability in the financial system."
Benzinga

Meituan's Q3 Results Impress Due To Pandemic Aftermath As Alibaba, Tencent Suffer

Meituan MPNGF MPNGY reported third-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to RMB62.6 billion. The growth affirmed resilient demand in China for takeaway from people confined to home during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports. Core local commerce revenue grew 24.6% Y/Y. The segment's operating profit increased by 124.6% Y/Y to RMB9.3 billion....
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
Benzinga

Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday

Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy