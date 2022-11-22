Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said Sunday. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that...
Some European officials are accusing the US of profiting from the Ukraine war, report says
The US is benefitting from high natural gas prices and by selling weapons say some top European Union officials, according to a report by Politico.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
Protesters over China's COVID lockdowns call for Xi to resign; crowds clash with police in Shanghai
Police cleared protesters in Shanghai who called for Xi’s removal. Social media reports said protests spread to other cities, including Beijing,
WDIO-TV
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
