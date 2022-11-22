Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Cuba's informal market finds new space on growing internet
HAVANA — (AP) — In the Telegram group chat, the messages roll in like waves. “I need liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen, please,” wrote one user. “It’s urgent, it’s for my 10-month-old baby.”. Others offer medicine brought from outside of Cuba, adding, "Write to me...
Some European officials are accusing the US of profiting from the Ukraine war, report says
The US is benefitting from high natural gas prices and by selling weapons say some top European Union officials, according to a report by Politico.
US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic
Daily Beast
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities
Angry protesters in China are calling for Xi Jinping to step down as president in rare shows of dissent that have spread to many cities including Shanghai and Beijing and universities as a result of frustration over the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi on Thursday night. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and held...
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave
