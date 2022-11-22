ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
moderncampground.com

Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury

One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Chipotle opens location in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
GOSHEN, IN
verticalmag.com

Something Sweet: The story of Chuck Surack’s Sweet Helicopters

Estimated reading time 13 minutes, 43 seconds. The story of Sweet Helicopters cannot be told without the story of Chuck Surack. His is a rags-to-riches tale that is the epitome of the American dream. The musical empire of Sweetwater Sound that Surack created has surpassed any aspirations he may have set, and it has allowed him to explore his deep-rooted fascination with aviation. While he has long held a passion for flying, Surack’s exposure to the vertical lift world 14 years ago was the catalyst for his most personal undertaking. To those who know him, it comes as no surprise that his latest enterprise would be a resounding success.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Commissioners select top choice for new jail property; Not all are happy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Months of decision making came down to Wednesday morning’s special session meeting. Allen County commissioners selected the former International Harvester Technology Center property, 2911 Meyer Rd., as the site for the new jail. Architecture firm Elevatus rated four different properties for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold weather takes a break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The mild weather will continue into early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As far as the weekend is concerned, Saturday will be sunny and dry though breezy. Low pressure will move in Saturday night and provide a soaking rain through midday Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Details For Annual Toy Time Program Announced

WARSAW — Plans for this year’s Toy Time in Warsaw have been announced. Toy Times is a cooperative effort by Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, ABATE Indiana, Toys For Tots and Combined Community Services, that provides toys to children whose families are in need. Here is how it works. The...
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne teenager

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN

