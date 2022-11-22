ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

International Emmy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLI1d_0jJeSSQZ00
  • Arts programming: “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”
  • Best performance by an actor: Dougray Scott, “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”
  • Best performance by an actress: Lou de Laâge, “Le Bal Des Folles (The Mad Women’s Ball)”
  • Comedy: “Sex Education,” Season 3
  • Documentary: “Enfants de Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre (Iraq’s Lost Generation)”
  • Drama series: “Vigil”
  • Kids, animation: “Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas”
  • Kids, factual and entertainment: “My Better World”
  • Kids, live action: “Kabami”
  • Non-English language U.S. primetime program: “Buscando a Frida”
  • Nonscripted entertainment: “Love on the Spectrum,” Season 2
  • Short-form series: “Rūrangi”
  • Sports documentary: “Queen of Speed”
  • Telenovela: “Yeonmo (The King’s Affection)”
  • TV movie/miniseries: “Help”

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
102K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy