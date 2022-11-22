ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Killingly wants a local police force someday. This $630K building could be the next step.

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 5 days ago
KILLINGLY — Town officials have narrowed their choice for a “midterm” constabulary headquarters to a Dayville building that would cost approximately $630,000 to buy and renovate.

The Town Council this week is expected to set a December public hearing and special town meeting date on an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 26 Soap St. for use as the town’s new law enforcement administrative building.

The money, if approved, would be drawn from American Rescue Plan Act funding previously received by the town. The town’s constables – officials are in the process of interviewing candidates for an eighth position - currently operate from what officials call “insufficient” second-floor town hall rooms.

Town Manager Mary Calorio said the search for a new headquarters began about a year ago and department staff investigated nine locations – most requiring leases - before identifying the United We Stand, LLC company property as the best option.

“The building was used as offices and showroom for a construction business, but it’s been essentially vacated,” she said on Monday.

Killingly constabularyKillingly constabulary preps for unexpected state accreditation audit. Why now?

How much will 26 Soap St. cost to buy and what renovations are needed?

Calorio said the property is centrally located and was fully renovated in 2016. She said the building will need some work before any move, including restroom reconfiguration, security hardening, generator and exterior call-box installation and hook-ups to the town’s fiber network.

The property purchase price, which includes a three-bay garage, is pegged at $420,000 with another $210,000 in estimated renovation costs. Another $15,000 would be set aside to purchase a vehicle lift, storage container and security camera system already at the property.

Calorio said it will cost the town between $10,000 and $15,000 to operate the building annually, depending on energy prices.

Police and mental healthA mental health expert is now embedded with some Conn. police departments. Here's why.

How does law enforcement in Killingly work now and what is the long-term plan?

The day-to-day operations of the town’s constabulary are overseen by the nearby Troop D state police barracks with resident state troopers assigned to complement the town officers. Calorio, who serves as the town's police chief, said a combination of cramped town hall conditions coupled with the long-term goal of introducing a formal police department to Killingly led to the moving discussions.

“The town council, in its recent goal-setting sessions, identified having an independent municipal police division as a future need,” she said. “This proposed facility would serve as a bridge to meet that goal.”

An initial constabulary plan called for hiring 18-20 constables over a period of years while concurrently reducing the number of resident state troopers in town, eventually leaving one state police representative in place.

Active shooter training in CTConnecticut police use lessons from our worst days to prepare for nightmare scenario

“This relocation is a transitional step until the community determines whether to move forward with a police department,” Calorio said. “The Soap Street location will be able to accommodate up to 20 constables and, as we got to that number, we’d start differentiating ranks - sergeant, detective – as a bridge to a police force. It’s not large enough to serve as a permanent police headquarters, but there is room for some expansion.”

When could the new constabulary be ready, and what happens to the offices in Killingly Town Hall?

If residents and council members approve the plan on Dec. 13, interior work at the Dayville site could begin over the winter and constables could move into their new work spaces before July 1.

Calorio said council members previously discussed the purchase in executive session and members were amenable to the proposal.

Armed guards in CT schoolsKillingly's school board approved armed guards in August. Here's why there aren't any yet.

Council Chairman Jason Anderson could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

The proposed move would also open up opportunities at town hall, Calorio said.

“We’ve talked about spreading out people that are in cramped offices right now, like finance, or using the constable rooms for meetings,” she said. “There’ve been times when we’ve had to push off meetings because there aren’t enough conference areas.”

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

