Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
insideevs.com
Fiat Promises To Keep Making Small Cars In EV Age
Fiat will not be pressured into moving away from compact cars and instead plans on expanding its electric offerings in the area. While a lot of manufacturers are scrapping city vehicles and hatchbacks in favor of crossovers, Fiat believes there are still plenty of opportunities in the compact segment. The...
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Power Europe's Largest Battery Energy Storage System
Harmony Energy Income Trust announced the official launch of the Pillswood project, which is considered Europe's new largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), by capacity. The site, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, has been successfully energized and will now "provide critical balancing services" to the electricity grid network, as well as enable further replacement of fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
insideevs.com
Watch Rivian R1S Vs Tesla Model X Plaid A To Z Comparison Test
If you're in the market for a three-row electric SUV in the United States, your choices are quite limited at the moment. The most obvious choices—if money is not an object—are the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. The Model X starts at around $127,500 while the R1S is priced from $92,000. These are very spacious and capable vehicles, although very different from one another. They are essentially the only two major players in the large luxury three-row electric SUV segment at the moment.
insideevs.com
Hyundai Mobis To Build EV Power Electric System Plant In Georgia
Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to build an EV Power Electric system plant in Bryan County, Georgia to support Hyundai Motor Group's electrification efforts. The South Korean company intends to start construction of the 1,200,000-square-foot facility as early as in January 2023, so the...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla Deployed 14 GWh Of EV Batteries In Record-Breaking September
Tesla consumes some astonishing volumes of lithium-ion batteries to fuel its sales growth. Today we will take a look at some of the results through September. According to Adamas Intelligence, September was Tesla's best month ever in terms of electric car deliveries, estimated at 190,255 (globally). From January 2021 through...
insideevs.com
Jeep Needs Fans' Help To Name Its 2024 Wagoneer S Electric SUV
Jeep has launched a contest to find a name for its upcoming all-electric midsize SUV, which for now is codenamed Wagoneer S. Scheduled to launch in North America in 2024 and in other markets around the world later on, the electric SUV from the Wagoneer upscale sub-brand was first previewed in September as the Wagoneer S pre-production concept alongside two other Jeep BEVs: the Avenger production model and Recon concept.
insideevs.com
J+ Booster 2 EV Charger Review
The J+ Booster 2 is a 40-amp dual voltage portable electric vehicle charger advertised to be about as tough as any charging equipment available today. We got our hands on one and used it for a couple of weeks to offer this comprehensive video review. Being a dual-voltage charger, it...
insideevs.com
Chevrolet FNR-XE Electric Sedan Concept Breaks Cover In China
General Motors has unveiled a surprise all-electric sedan study in China, the Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept. A preview of a future Ultium-based electric sedan, the design study made an appearance on November 22 in Shanghai during GM China Tech Day 2022, a special event where the automaker announced plans to launch more than 15 all-electric vehicles by 2025 in the country.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
insideevs.com
Canada EV Sales Up By A Third In 2022, Still Behind The Rest Of The World
The switch to electric vehicles seems to be more difficult in Canada than in other developed countries, even though more and more people are choosing to go electric than ever before. EV sales in the country went up by 30 percent in the first half of 2022, but according to one report, that is not enough for Canada to keep pace with other areas of the world where the shift is happening quicker.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
insideevs.com
Canadian E-Bike Company iGO Presents The New Metro CX Commuter
We’ve talked about Canadian electric bicycle company iGO Electric’s bikes quite a lot here on InsideEVs. The brand has been releasing a lot of new and exciting e-bikes lately, and it’s nice to see that this company is catering to all aspects of cycling. From city commuters, to fat-tire bikes, to no-frills utility-focused machines, iGO has an electric interpretation of it that’s sure to impress.
insideevs.com
Rumor: Hyundai And SK Talk About Battery JV In US
Hyundai Motor Group announced in October that will it build in Georgia a large manufacturing site, called Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), which is expected to include also an EV battery manufacturing facility. The partner for the battery joint venture has not been announced yet, but according to an...
insideevs.com
Jointly-Developed Honda-Sony EVs May Have Built-In PlayStation 5
Picture the scenario when in the not too distant future your car will drive you around autonomously... while you play a driving simulator on its built-in gaming console that offers immersive graphics and lots of depth. That sounds like it could be Honda and Sony’s plan, apparently, to add a built-in Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for their future jointly-developed EVs, bringing in-car gaming to a whole new level.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
insideevs.com
GM Vows To Avoid "Opportunistic" EV Prices, Plays The Long Game
GM executives say the automaker is determined to avoid "opportunistic" pricing of its upcoming electric vehicles, going for a long term approach and a lineup spanning segments and price points. The company does not want to turn off prospective buyers by pricing its EVs too high, President Mark Reuss said...
insideevs.com
GM CEO, Brands Stopped Tweeting After Elon Musk Took Over
A few days after Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter in late October, General Motors announced it was pausing paid advertising on the social media platform as it evaluated Twitter's new direction. At the time, GM said it would continue to use the platform to interact with customers. Bloomberg...
