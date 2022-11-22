Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.

