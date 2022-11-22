ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

South Jersey community opens tiny homes to released inmates

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iki9x_0jJeSLUi00

BRIDGETON — Eight months of work, one change in location, a roundtable of partners later, and in a local industrial park an experiment at addressing homelessness among newly released inmates now is underway.

For the next 12 months, inmates can be placed in a half-dozen “tiny homes” in a small, fenced-in community. The Village of Hope is adjacent to a halfway house where some future tenants may have spent time completing their sentences.

Their stay at the Village of Hope will be limited to 180 days. But in that time, “transitional” services will be offered ranging from help getting a driver’s license, to finding an apartment, to getting a job.

Also:Voting machines set incorrectly, hard-to-find polling places: Local officials want better

Mayor Albert B. Kelly spent much of 2022 pushing to establish the Village of Hope. The program is something he would like to see expanded, statewide and locally.

“I’m just happy that this dream has come true,” said Kelly, after inspecting one of the 100-square-foot homes recently. “That we’re able to be of assistance to those who are exiting the halfway house, and they don’t have to live on the streets.

“Because as your paper, and all the other communities in our area know, homelessness is a problem,” he said. “And this is one way of demonstrating how we can, not only house those who are coming out of halfway house, but perhaps we can expand on this for our homeless in our inner cities. And that’s what our hope is.”

Each of the six units has a bed, a writing desk, storage space, and heating and cooling appliances. The homes, bathroom facilities, and a community center with a kitchen encircle an open-air common area.

State Sen. Edward Durr, one of the speakers at the dedication, said the village is “outside-the-box thinking” in a state that needs it.

“Because we can’t just keep going with the status quo, because we have a homeless problem," said Durr, R-1st District. “We have, you know, an incarceration problem with individuals. We have to bring those two things together. And this is something that I’m honored to be here and share in this ribbon cutting, so that maybe we can find a way of making this work throughout the state.”

Kelly approached the pilot program wearing two hats, as three-term mayor and as head of the Gateway Community Action Partnership. Gateway is a nonprofit corporation with programs around the region.

Bridgeton is especially sensitive to handling ex-inmates. The city is home to the Cumberland County Jail as well as South Woods State Prison. The prison is a short distance from the village’s address on West Industrial Boulevard.

At first, the idea was to put the village in a residential neighborhood. That was dropped due to opposition from residents, Kelly said.

The Kintock Group, which operates two inmate halfway houses here, then agreed to make available space next to one of its sites. The company also is providing transitional services to incoming village residents, along with Gateway and the nonprofit Reentry Coalition of New Jersey.

Kelly said the industrial park actually offers some advantages, starting with the fact a bus line runs through it. A lack of public transport is a problem generally that affects all South Jerseyans without reliable access to a vehicle.

The industrial park also is growing at the moment and will need new workers, Kelly said, pointing out some examples.

“They can walk to work,” Kelly said. “That (building) is going to cannabis. Shoreline Freezers is expanding, doing a $28 million expansion. So, there’s going to be plenty of jobs here.”

Paul Taggines, chief operating officer for The Kintock Group, said the program literally will change lives for inmates.

“They’re returning 'home,’ which is a key word here today, but they’re facing employment challenges, financial challenges family reunification issues, wellness, health issues,” Taggines said. “But at the end of the day, if you don’t have somewhere to lay down at night, how are you ever going to face all those other challenges?”

The state Parole Board, city government, and local law enforcement and first responder units also are supporting the pilot program.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out atjsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Comments / 4

lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago

they don't deserve a house. they committed crimes they were in jail. what about our veterans and all the people that lost their homes during covid. this is a f***** up beyond belief. since when do criminals have rights.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch

When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
NEWARK, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Investigation Underway in Fatal Shooting of 41-Year-Old Camden Man

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
413
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy