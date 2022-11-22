South Jersey community opens tiny homes to released inmates

BRIDGETON — Eight months of work, one change in location, a roundtable of partners later, and in a local industrial park an experiment at addressing homelessness among newly released inmates now is underway.

For the next 12 months, inmates can be placed in a half-dozen “tiny homes” in a small, fenced-in community. The Village of Hope is adjacent to a halfway house where some future tenants may have spent time completing their sentences.

Their stay at the Village of Hope will be limited to 180 days. But in that time, “transitional” services will be offered ranging from help getting a driver’s license, to finding an apartment, to getting a job.

Mayor Albert B. Kelly spent much of 2022 pushing to establish the Village of Hope. The program is something he would like to see expanded, statewide and locally.

“I’m just happy that this dream has come true,” said Kelly, after inspecting one of the 100-square-foot homes recently. “That we’re able to be of assistance to those who are exiting the halfway house, and they don’t have to live on the streets.

“Because as your paper, and all the other communities in our area know, homelessness is a problem,” he said. “And this is one way of demonstrating how we can, not only house those who are coming out of halfway house, but perhaps we can expand on this for our homeless in our inner cities. And that’s what our hope is.”

Each of the six units has a bed, a writing desk, storage space, and heating and cooling appliances. The homes, bathroom facilities, and a community center with a kitchen encircle an open-air common area.

State Sen. Edward Durr, one of the speakers at the dedication, said the village is “outside-the-box thinking” in a state that needs it.

“Because we can’t just keep going with the status quo, because we have a homeless problem," said Durr, R-1st District. “We have, you know, an incarceration problem with individuals. We have to bring those two things together. And this is something that I’m honored to be here and share in this ribbon cutting, so that maybe we can find a way of making this work throughout the state.”

Kelly approached the pilot program wearing two hats, as three-term mayor and as head of the Gateway Community Action Partnership. Gateway is a nonprofit corporation with programs around the region.

Bridgeton is especially sensitive to handling ex-inmates. The city is home to the Cumberland County Jail as well as South Woods State Prison. The prison is a short distance from the village’s address on West Industrial Boulevard.

At first, the idea was to put the village in a residential neighborhood. That was dropped due to opposition from residents, Kelly said.

The Kintock Group, which operates two inmate halfway houses here, then agreed to make available space next to one of its sites. The company also is providing transitional services to incoming village residents, along with Gateway and the nonprofit Reentry Coalition of New Jersey.

Kelly said the industrial park actually offers some advantages, starting with the fact a bus line runs through it. A lack of public transport is a problem generally that affects all South Jerseyans without reliable access to a vehicle.

The industrial park also is growing at the moment and will need new workers, Kelly said, pointing out some examples.

“They can walk to work,” Kelly said. “That (building) is going to cannabis. Shoreline Freezers is expanding, doing a $28 million expansion. So, there’s going to be plenty of jobs here.”

Paul Taggines, chief operating officer for The Kintock Group, said the program literally will change lives for inmates.

“They’re returning 'home,’ which is a key word here today, but they’re facing employment challenges, financial challenges family reunification issues, wellness, health issues,” Taggines said. “But at the end of the day, if you don’t have somewhere to lay down at night, how are you ever going to face all those other challenges?”

The state Parole Board, city government, and local law enforcement and first responder units also are supporting the pilot program.

