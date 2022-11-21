ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

rolling out

T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Actor Jonathan Slocumb joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actor and writer Jonathan Slocumb has starred in movies such as Meet the Browns and Deitrick Haddon’s The Fallen. The Atlanta native discussed his new comedy series “Churchy,” starring and created by comedian KevOnStage. The series began streaming Nov. 5th on the KevOnStage Studios app. The app is available on Roku and other platforms.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
