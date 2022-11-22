Submitted by San Juan County. Leyna Lavinthal and her family of three are about to celebrate a major milestone – one year in secure, affordable housing. The Lavinthal family left Seattle behind and moved to Lopez Island in 2018 in search of a safe community to raise their son, Benji. But the first three years of island life proved challenging.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO