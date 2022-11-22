Read full article on original website
Affordable Housing: Lopez’s Community-Driven Solutions
Submitted by San Juan County. Leyna Lavinthal and her family of three are about to celebrate a major milestone – one year in secure, affordable housing. The Lavinthal family left Seattle behind and moved to Lopez Island in 2018 in search of a safe community to raise their son, Benji. But the first three years of island life proved challenging.
San Juan County considers relocating Lopez’s Public Works facility
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is entering the planning stages of an exciting project on Lopez Island. County Council has directed staff to develop a plan to relocate Public Works operations from Fisherman Bay Road to the Norman Road MacKaye Harbor site. Project Background:. Public Works operations...
EMT course starting soon
Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. Are you interested in being a volunteer EMT with the fire department? Orcas Island Fire & Rescue is now accepting applications from the community for the upcoming 2023 EMT Course. There are limited class seats available for this Washington state accredited...
