Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management

– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners

– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities

– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
HLTH22: COTA and Google Partner to Use NLP to Harness Unstructured Oncology Data

COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company announced a partnership with Google Cloud to bring clarity to unstructured oncology data through the latest advancements in machine learning and natural language processing. – Many leading real-world data companies – including COTA – leverage clinicians to manually curate oncology real-world...
New Data on Massive, Sustained Growth of the Health & Wellness Industry

– In its latest edition of the Product Report, Amplitude Labs dives straight into results obtained from their exclusive Amplitude dataset, which shows how the product landscape has evolved from 2021 to 2022, including the product growth observed across 12 industries and eight countries. – The report also highlights what...
HLTH22: Amazon Launches Amazon Clinic Across 32 States

Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that will operate across 32 states to support more than 20 common health conditions. Amazon Clinic will serve as a convenient virtual care option that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions.
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™

– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
Edifecs Partners with Empowered-Home to Deliver Automated Prior Authorizations

– Edifecs and Empowered-Home announced a partnership to provide automated prior authorizations to medical associations, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), medical groups, and home health care agencies. – The Edifecs prior authorization solution combined with the clinical decision support system of patient management software company, Privis Health,...
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers

Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
HLTH22: Curavit Raises $5M for Digital Therapeutics Clinical Research

– Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) announced it raised $5M in Series A funding to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners with additional investment from Royal Street Ventures and Narrow Gauge Ventures.
Sprinter Health Partners with Firefly Health to Close Care Gap

– Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health and diagnostics company bringing personalized and affordable healthcare services to the home, today announced a partnership with Firefly Health, a health plan and virtual-first care innovator with a mission of delivering half-priced health care that’s twice as good, clinically and emotionally. –...
Salesforce Unveils Patient 360 for Health innovations to Improve Patient Outcomes

– Today, Salesforce announced a new Patient 360 for Health innovations providing cost-saving automation, real-time data, and personalized intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver comprehensive patient engagement and equitable care with greater efficiency. – According to Salesforce’s 2022 Success Metrics Global Highlights study, healthcare and life sciences...
AngelEye Health Raises Funding to Expand Patient Engagement Platform

– AngelEye Health (“AngelEye” or the “Company”), a provider of patient and family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal, pediatric intensive care, and nursery units, announced the completion of its Series B funding, bringing the Company’s funding to date to approximately $20M. The Series B round was led by by Brad Whitmore and Mountain Group Partners (“MGP”), with participation from SeedtoB Capital and the Rash Family Office.
Vivalink Integrates with Garmin, Other Wearables to Address RPM Interoperability

– Vivalink is addressing these RPM interoperability challenges by announcing today that leading wearables and medical-grade devices are integrating with the company’s Biometrics Data Platform. – Now, leading pulse oximeters, blood glucose monitors and sleep monitors by companies like Garmin and Roche are available alongside the Platform to accelerate...
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States

Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
