How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
Spain striker reveals the moment he was won over by Luis Enrique
Spain striker Alvaro Morata reveals the moment Luis Enrique won him over as Spain manager.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
The strikers Man Utd should consider to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are now without Cristiano Ronaldo and that is why they must enter the market for a new striker in January or the summer.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Kevin De Bruyne reveals why Belgium were better in 2018
Kevin De Bruyne has claimed Belgium have 'no chance' of winning the 2022 World Cup. The Red Devils opened up their campaign with a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Saudi Arabia sports minister keen on Man Utd & Liverpool investment
Saudi Arabia's sports minister has expressed a desire to invest in both Man Utd & Liverpool.
Youssoufa Moukoko reveals future plans amid transfer interest
Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has discussed his future amid Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool and Bayern Munich links.
Manchester United fans sentenced for 2021 Old Trafford protests
39 fans involved in protests at Old Trafford in May 2021 have been sentenced for their involvement.
Lionel Messi drags Argentina to win that keeps their World Cup hopes alive
Lionel Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dreams with crucial goal against Mexico.
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's feelings on signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's stance on Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Liverpool hold talks with Middle East consortiums over potential takeover
Liverpool are in talks with consortiums from two Middle Eastern states over the club's potential sale.
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer
MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
