WTNH.com

QB wristbands a trending NFL topic after Carroll’s comments

DENVER (AP) — Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks coach made play-calling wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order. Carroll was talking about the...
SEATTLE, WA
Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position...
DALLAS, TX

