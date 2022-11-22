Read full article on original website
Eurotrader Boosts UK Presence with FCA License
Eurotrader, a Cyprus-based multi-asset broker, has received a regulatory license from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide its services in the UK retail market. The FCA license was granted to Eurotrader Capital Limited, its UK subsidiary. The brokerage announced on Thursday that the new license “is another...
ATFX Wins the "Best CFD Broker" Award Again
From November 1 to 2, 2022, ATFX was invited to participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Awards event 2022. As a leading exhibitor and guest of the financial expo, ATFX focused on showing participants its global business layout, leading role in financial technology and humanized and intelligent services. In...
ClearBank’s YTD Revenue Climbs Almost Three-Fold to £45.4M
ClearBank, a UK clearing and embedded banking provider, saw its January-October 2022 revenue surge almost three-fold to £45.4 million compared to the same period last year. The clearing bank, which was founded in 2015, said it hit monthly profitability in the UK starting in October. ClearBank disclosed these on...
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
UK and Singapore Agree to “Deepen Cooperation” in Fintech
The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge. The agreement was reached at the 7th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday. The FinTech Bridge is aimed at promoting a structured engagement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms
Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
