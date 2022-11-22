Read full article on original website
Related
Martínez denies Belgium distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s ‘we’re too old’ claim
Roberto Martínez denied Belgium had been distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s claim they are too old to win the World Cup but conceded his team played with fear in their surprise defeat by Morocco. In a revealing interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, the Belgium playmaker said...
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup
Comments / 0