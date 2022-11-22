Read full article on original website
Sources: Wisconsin making push to hire Luke Fickell as coach
Wisconsin has targeted Luke Fickell to be the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN, with the Badgers hoping to land him in the next 48 hours. Fickell led Cincinnati to the CFP last season.
Howard breaks through for win over Austin Peay
Howard leaned on three players to do the bulk of the scoring against Austin Peay, and it came out with a win. The post Howard breaks through for win over Austin Peay appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wisconsin football offers a transfer tight end, two others on Saturday
The Wisconsin Badgers offered transfer tight end Kyle Morlock and a pair of 2025 prospects on Saturday.
Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women's basketball
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren says she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational
College Football World Debates Whether Ohio State or Alabama Should Be No. 5 in CFP Rankings
The top four appear to be set for this week, but there is disagreement over who should round out the top five.
Okafor scores 27, Wichita State tops Tarleton 83-71
Gus Okafor’s 27 points off of the bench sparked Wichita State to an 83-71 victory over Tarleton. Okafor added eight rebounds for the 4-2 Shockers. Kenny Pohto finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 30-16 Win Over Indiana
Purdue football surged in the second half to take down rival Indiana 30-16 on the road, claiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight season and earning the first Big Ten West title in program history. Recap the action by scrolling through 20 photos from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
Bengals Without Mixon, Chase for Playoff Rematch Against Titans
As Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close, there’s still plenty of football left to be played. Though a few lines are rather lopsided, it’s shaping up to be another exciting day of NFL action with teams jostling for playoff position in the back half of the schedule. In today’s Winners Club you’ll ...
