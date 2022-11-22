Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
McKnight's
New CMS guidance nudges nursing homes to offer COVID shots, timely treatments
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has released new guidance reminding nursing facilities and other congregate care providers to actively offer updated COVID-19 vaccinations and to provide timely treatment to prevent severe outcomes. In a Quality, Safety & Oversight (QSO) memo, the agency stressed the importance of testing for...
McKnight's
HHS report: Time for clinicians to get up to speed on long COVID
Clinicians will play a key role in educating patients about long COVID and its complications, but first they must get up to speed on the multisystem syndrome, according to a new report by the Department of Health and Human Services. Patients’ lived experiences are at the center of the agency’s...
McKnight's
Prioritize ventilation over masking, ‘realistic’ epidemiologist advises long-term care providers
Staying away from groups when sick and improved ventilation — but not masking — are the way forward at this point in the pandemic, a noted epidemiologist and COVID-19 advisor told a nursing home group this week. “Masks impair communication. We’ve been masking for a long time. I...
Comments / 0