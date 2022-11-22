ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWS10 ABC

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy