13 WHAM

MCSO investigating racist graffiti and arson in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating arson and graffiti involving racial slurs and inappropriate images in Perinton. On November 25 around 2:07 a.m. deputies responded to the area Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint.
PERINTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man found dead in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
WHEC TV-10

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit Police Chief retires

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person dies in double shooting on Mosley Road in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a shooting at a home on Mosely Road left one dead and another injured on Wednesday night. Police responded just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot at the home near Benjamin Ave. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
GREECE, NY

