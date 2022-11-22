Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
MCSO investigating racist graffiti and arson in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating arson and graffiti involving racial slurs and inappropriate images in Perinton. On November 25 around 2:07 a.m. deputies responded to the area Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people in the apartment complex parking lot with spray paint.
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Batavia Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Batavia Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Body of 74-year-old found covered in snow days after Wyoming County crash
This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
Male arrested after police chase, crash into police car
The vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied RPD car and came to a rest.
12-year-old dead, 16-year-old hospitalized in Rochester shooting
Both boys lived in the neighborhood.
WHEC TV-10
Family and friends hold vigil for 12-year-old shot and killed on Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday night, friends and family held a vigil for one of Rochester’s youngest victims of gun violence. Dozens of people came out to the city’s west wide to pay their respects to 12-year-old Juan Lopez. He was shot and killed Monday night while walking down Atkinson Street.
Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled
He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a blue denim jacket, black Crocs, black pants, and has a white and red backpack with a gold astronaut and a crown on the backpack.
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in double shooting on Mosley Road in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say a shooting at a home on Mosely Road left one dead and another injured on Wednesday night. Police responded just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot at the home near Benjamin Ave. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims.
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
