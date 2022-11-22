Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
WMBF
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
Myrtle Beach police investigate after 3 dogs found dead in dumpster
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department. Police were called on Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the weekend, more rain arrives soon
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the brief break from the clouds and rain, more are expected to round out the weekend. The clouds continue to clear overnight with mainly sunny skies to start Saturday. We’ll keep things sunny most of the day before clouds begin to arrive closer to sunset. Despite increasing clouds late in the day, it’s a dry forecast through Saturday.
WECT
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina -- coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to the Southport...
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
Car fire slows traffic on Highway 31 in Horry County; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 31, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 9:43 a.m. to the fire near mile-marker 21 north, just south of Highway 501. There are no reported injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of […]
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
wpde.com
You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
WMBF
Man accused of shooting at vehicle multiple times in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in the Little River area. Records show Zuri Stephens, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Wednesday. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Mild Thanksgiving ahead of heavy rain for Black Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds linger through today with just a few showers before a soaking rain greets shoppers on Black Friday. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend. THANKSGIVING DAY. Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through the day today with clouds turning as thick...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return tomorrow morning
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, however the second half of the weekend looks to wet. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight, this should keep us well insulated with warmer temperatures this evening. Overnight lows are going to be dropping in the low to mid 50s across our area. Rain chances will be increasing after midnight.
Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
