Horry County, SC

Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island area

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Pawleys Island area on Saturday. Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck is in the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect delays as crews continue to...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tidal flooding impacts some Pawleys Island roads Thursday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Pawleys Island police warned about coastal flooding impacting some roads Thursday morning. Flooding was reported along several areas on Myrtle Avenue. “Driving through salt water will damage your vehicle and the wake created damages resident’s property,” the police department said. People are asked to wait until the tide recedes before […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the weekend, more rain arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the brief break from the clouds and rain, more are expected to round out the weekend. The clouds continue to clear overnight with mainly sunny skies to start Saturday. We’ll keep things sunny most of the day before clouds begin to arrive closer to sunset. Despite increasing clouds late in the day, it’s a dry forecast through Saturday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades

Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wbtw.com

Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Mild Thanksgiving ahead of heavy rain for Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds linger through today with just a few showers before a soaking rain greets shoppers on Black Friday. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend. THANKSGIVING DAY. Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through the day today with clouds turning as thick...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return tomorrow morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, however the second half of the weekend looks to wet. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight, this should keep us well insulated with warmer temperatures this evening. Overnight lows are going to be dropping in the low to mid 50s across our area. Rain chances will be increasing after midnight.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

