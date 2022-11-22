Hall Co teen charged after deadly fentanyl overdose

There is a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a teenager in Hall County: Brandon Soto is from Flowery Branch. He is accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused the death of 17 year-old Halaya Herrera, who overdosed in July in Oakwood. Soto was, at last report, being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

From WSB TV…

A Hall County teenager has been arrested on after deputies said he supplied Fentanyl that killed a co-worker at the fast food restaurant he worked at.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Jared Soto into custody on involuntary manslaughter charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Soto and the victim, 17-year-old Halaya Graciela Herrera, were taking fentanyl on July 12 at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood. Herrera began to feel sick after taking the drugs, so Soto took her home, where she overdosed.

Herrera’s mother called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Herrera was just a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday when she died.

Investigators determined that Soto supplied the lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim. He is currently being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

