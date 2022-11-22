ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co teen charged after deadly fentanyl overdose

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUXoL_0jJeLccy00

There is a charge of involuntary manslaughter for a teenager in Hall County: Brandon Soto is from Flowery Branch. He is accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused the death of 17 year-old Halaya Herrera, who overdosed in July in Oakwood. Soto was, at last report, being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

From WSB TV…

A Hall County teenager has been arrested on after deputies said he supplied Fentanyl that killed a co-worker at the fast food restaurant he worked at.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Jared Soto into custody on involuntary manslaughter charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Soto and the victim, 17-year-old Halaya Graciela Herrera, were taking fentanyl on July 12 at a fast food restaurant in Oakwood. Herrera began to feel sick after taking the drugs, so Soto took her home, where she overdosed.

Herrera’s mother called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Herrera was just a few weeks shy of her 18th birthday when she died.

Investigators determined that Soto supplied the lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim. He is currently being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
WGAU

1 killed, 5 wounded after shooting near Atlanta retail district

ATLANTA — One person was killed and five others were wounded after a dispute escalated to gunfire near an Atlanta retail district on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. near the city’s Atlantic Station district on the 17th Street bridge, WSB-TV reported. Gunfire...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
wuga.org

Jailed Man Dies in Clarke County

A Clarke County inmate has died while in custody. According to a media release from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Floyd Johnson was found non-responsive round 4 pm on Tuesday, November 22, during a scheduled check. Jail and medical staff began life saving efforts while emergency responders were en route. Johnson was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Hospital staff requested the presence of family members due to his condition. Johnson was pronounced deceased late that evening.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
DULUTH, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
104K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy