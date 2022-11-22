ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing

 5 days ago

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing.

