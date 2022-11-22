Previous charges, an assault-style rifle and a red flag law: More questions emerge about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Investigators have received more than 260 digital submissions in probe of University of Idaho murders
Almost two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, police are still searching for clues and asking the public for help. Investigators are reviewing more than 260 digital submissions — including videos and photos — by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night.
Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter’s phone
The gunman in this week’s deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a “death note,” outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note talks about God, the holy spirit and how...
Army veteran who took down the Colorado nightclub shooter thanks the community for its support a week after the attack
Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped take down a shooter firing upon patrons at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, expressed his deep appreciation for the community’s support as his family’s brewery reopened the day after Thanksgiving. “It was a beautiful, beautiful day,” Fierro told CNN’s Jim Acosta...
2 weeks after police found 4 slain University of Idaho students, here’s where the investigation stands
Two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, dozens of local, state and federal investigators are still working to determine who carried out the brutal attack. After sifting through more than 1,000 tips and conducting at least 150 interviews, investigators have yet to identify a suspect...
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
Mexico issues arrest warrant for US citizen accused of killing her friend while on vacation in San Jose del Cabo
An arrest warrant has been issued in Mexico for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting a friend from North Carolina while on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo, a prosecutor says. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was traveling with college friends from Winston-Salem State University when she died while staying...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here’s what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
