ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Previous charges, an assault-style rifle and a red flag law: More questions emerge about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Authorities disclose note found on Walmart shooter’s phone

The gunman in this week’s deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a “death note,” outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday. The note talks about God, the holy spirit and how...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
KTVZ

Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
KTVZ

Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy