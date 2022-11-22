The Boston Celtics have started the 2021-22 NBA season on fire

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It can be a fool’s errand to prognosticate how a ball club will perform for a full season based on the first month.

However, the Boston Celtics look every bit the contender they were at the end of last season. If anything, they are looking even deeper and more dangerous than they did in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Granted, the way they are making things happen on the hardwood is a bit different than it was in the 2021-22 season, with the offense being the Celtics calling card in 2022-23 thus far and their league-leading defense still making brief appearances while otherwise being fairly middle of the pack.

The hosts of the ESPN “Hoops Collective” podcast got together not too long ago to talk about Boston’s sizzling start to this season.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

