Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A few chances of precip this week as we round out November and roll into December

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sure hoped you enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday with highs near 60 because we're going back to more typical weather for this time of year. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this week with one day in the 50s (on Tuesday). I don't see any major storm system except there will be showers breaking out Tuesday later in the day. And with colder air working in on Wednesday, look for snow showers mainly in the morning. No accumulation is expected. Although some could see nearly a half a foot across the Northwoods.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Warming up heading into the weekend

After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oak Creek police seek help finding missing 16-year-old

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Officials say William was last seen in the early morning hours Thrusday, Nov. 24. Police say WIlliam may be trying to get to Oregon on his own accord. Anyone with...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate homicide near Hopkins and Courtland

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Hopkins and Courtland that happened at 5:15 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 26. Police say the victim was a 37-year-old Milwaukee man and they have two people in custody. If you have any additional information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

