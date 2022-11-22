Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Wisconsinites turn out for Small Business Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the infamous Black Friday now over, many were out in Southeast Wisconsin shopping for 'Small Business Saturday'. More than 20 businesses in the Third Ward are offering special deals here to encourage people to get out and shop small on 'Small Business Saturday'. "It is...
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/26)...Lots of Holiday Cheer & Some Swim Time too!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Lots of holiday themed events are showing up in the Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight with one summertime event too.
Lakefront Brewery sees long Black Friday line as customers wait for limited edition brew
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- How about this for a Black Friday tradition? Friday morning, plenty of beer lovers got up very early to wait in the cold for Lakefront Brewery's limited edition Black Friday release. We met one gentleman who got in line around 6 p.m. Thursday night! He says...
Saturday is the pick of the holiday weekend days. Sunday, not so much...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)..Spend as much time outside as you can on Saturday because Sunday won't be nice. Highs on Saturday will be near 60. Gorgeous! STRING THOSE HOLIDAY LIGHTS if you haven't already. Sunday, we're dealing with a storm system coming in from the south and northwest. Look for scattered showers to break out, especially in the morning into the afternoon. It could mix with some wet snowflakes, especially away from the Milwaukee metro.
Local restaurant offers traditional Thanksgiving meal for those dining out this holiday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local restaurant offered a traditional Thanksgiving meal for people looking to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. "This was what was open, and when we pulled up, we were amazed at how many cars were there. It was crazy," Illinois resident Bridget Lucius said about her first impression of Coach's Pub N' Grill on S. 13th Street.
A few chances of precip this week as we round out November and roll into December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Sure hoped you enjoyed the nice weather on Saturday with highs near 60 because we're going back to more typical weather for this time of year. Look for highs in the 30s and 40s this week with one day in the 50s (on Tuesday). I don't see any major storm system except there will be showers breaking out Tuesday later in the day. And with colder air working in on Wednesday, look for snow showers mainly in the morning. No accumulation is expected. Although some could see nearly a half a foot across the Northwoods.
McBob's Pub & Grill anticipates serving free Thanksgiving meals to about 300 local veterans
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many people are gathering at home this holiday season to eat a delicious Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, but some are not so lucky--that's why a local pub has continued to host their annual meal giveaway to veterans in the Milwaukee area. On Thursday,...
'This was awesome:' Hundreds of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals in Greendale
GREENDALE, Wis. CBS 58) -- Whether it was for the holiday season, family members, or themselves, hundreds of shoppers crowded into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale on Friday to take advantage of the special deals. Everything in store was $10 or less -- a price many said was too good...
Warming up heading into the weekend
After a cloudy and, at times, rainy Thanksgiving, abundant sunshine returns for Black Friday! Wind chills will be below freezing through mid-morning today, but you can leave the winter jacket at home if you're doing some shopping this afternoon as temps rise close to 50 degrees. Temps will be even...
Oconomowoc kicks off 11th annual German Christmas Market
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The music, festive, the food, oh so flavorful, and the German culture on full display. Friday, Nov. 25, the city of Oconomowoc kicked off the holiday season with their 11th annual German Christmas Market. Organizers estimate the three-day market will see close to 30,000 people...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Pumpkin the kitten! 😻
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cuteness overload took place on CBS 58 as Pumpkin was introduced as the Pet of the Week!. Pumpkin is a two-month-old kitten currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus and is ready to find his forever home. Gina Mitchell from WHS joined...
Marcus Performing Arts Center hosts the 'Blackity Black Holiday Market'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Marcus Performing Arts Center was transformed into the "Blackity Black Holiday Market" today. HYFIN, a local Milwaukee radio station, and MKE Black, co-hosted the event. The market featured more than 40 local black-owned businesses. A HYFIN DJ also curated music for the local market. Community...
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the East Side of Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The final drawing for a 58 Hometowns visit took place on Friday, Nov. 25, selecting the East Side of Milwaukee!. This will mark the 58th stop in the 58 Hometowns series. CBS 58 will have more details about the future of the 58 Hometowns series, but...
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
Oak Creek police seek help finding missing 16-year-old
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Officials say William was last seen in the early morning hours Thrusday, Nov. 24. Police say WIlliam may be trying to get to Oregon on his own accord. Anyone with...
'We are devastated': Family of woman seen with wanted Racine dating app suspect releases statement
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a woman linked to 52-year-old Timothy Olson, a Racine man wanted by police after three fell unconscious in his presence, has released a statement to the community asking for continued thoughts and prayers. Kim Yvonne Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died earlier this...
A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
French bulldogs stolen from home near 21st and Layton, MPD investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after two French bulldogs were taken from a home Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Authorities say a suspect entered the residence near 21st and Layton around 10:45 a.m. According to the owner, one of the dogs has since been returned, but 7-month-old Stella,...
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near Hopkins and Courtland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near Hopkins and Courtland that happened at 5:15 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 26. Police say the victim was a 37-year-old Milwaukee man and they have two people in custody. If you have any additional information, please contact Milwaukee police at...
