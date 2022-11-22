ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000

In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
astaga.com

Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs

Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cryptocurrencywire.com

Europe’s Most Influential Blockchain & Crypto Event Returns to Barcelona

After 7 highly successful events, European Blockchain Convention 2023 is ready to be held again on February 15-17 at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event will welcome more than 3.000 attendees at what will be the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. Bringing together startups,...
financefeeds.com

DBS Bank completes blockchain-powered intraday repo trade on J.P. Morgan in few hours

“Repurchase agreements or repos are a traditional and well-established method of raising financing, but infrastructural and technical inefficiencies meant the minimum term has usually been one day. In the past, banks around the world had to explore alternative routes for intraday financing requirements.”. DBS has become the first bank in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy