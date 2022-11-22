Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000
In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
astaga.com
Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs
Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
Social security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in seven days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just one week.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
cryptonewsz.com
Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with no use case, backed staking token Oryen Network is here
Despite their lack of use, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin alternatives are growing daily. As the Oryen Network project shows, progress happens with utility. In the course of the current presale, the value of the ORY tokens has more than doubled. With a sharp eye for lucrative prospects, investors are the...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
cryptocurrencywire.com
Europe’s Most Influential Blockchain & Crypto Event Returns to Barcelona
After 7 highly successful events, European Blockchain Convention 2023 is ready to be held again on February 15-17 at the 5-star hotel Hyatt Regency Barcelona. The event will welcome more than 3.000 attendees at what will be the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. Bringing together startups,...
financefeeds.com
DBS Bank completes blockchain-powered intraday repo trade on J.P. Morgan in few hours
“Repurchase agreements or repos are a traditional and well-established method of raising financing, but infrastructural and technical inefficiencies meant the minimum term has usually been one day. In the past, banks around the world had to explore alternative routes for intraday financing requirements.”. DBS has become the first bank in...
