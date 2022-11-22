ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KyberSwap Brings its swap rates on Solana with aggregator launch

By launching its aggregator on Solana, KyberSwap has expanded its DeFi presence. The integration would enable the platform to provide swap rates on Solana in a secure and user-friendly manner. This new development makes KyberSwap the first EVM decentralized exchange aggregator to offer competitive swap rates on Solana. Kyber Network’s...
Cosmos-based DeFi protocol Onomy gets $10M funding

Onomy Protocol, a Cosmos-based DeFi protocol, has been able to successfully get a funding of $10 million for itself. For the uninitiated, the protocol is also a decentralized protocol for financial transactions. This enormous success was made possible by the participation of many investors who each contributed a modest amount...
Enter the Tora Inu presale before the token launch to become a forerunner

The Tora Inu project has begun the presale of its TORA coin. The coin is currently available for presale at a reduced price; the full market launch won’t take place until 2023. This meme coin is anticipated to skyrocket next year as a result of a fresh bull run. In reality, the current presale is already drawing a lot of investors. Meme coins do, in fact, generally boom as soon as they hit the markets.
Top cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023: Cronos (CRO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

As the FTX saga unfolds, Crypto.com’s native token, Cronos, has remained relatively stable. Now, the CRO/USD pair is tending towards recovery. Meanwhile, NEAR Protocol was traded at a Fibonacci extension level, but it is doubtful that prices will see a noticeable bounce. Notably, Orbeon Protocol has seen massive success in presale and is forecasted for 6000% gains.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades close to its crucial support

Despite the market capitalization trending close to $5 billion valuations, the token has been a subjective candidate of frequent ups and downs in the crypto realm. While there have been instances where the Shiba Inu token took huge gains in a short margin, such gains were quickly lost in equally drastic sell-offs.
Diving into the crypto market with Tora Inu: How successful is the presale?

Since the real launch of the market will not take place until 2023, prospective buyers may already take advantage of price reductions by purchasing tokens during the presale. It is anticipated that next year, because of a recent bull run, this meme currency may see an explosion. The TORA token,...
Proximity Labs declares a funding amount of $10 million

Proximity Labs has taken the firm decision to make a formal declaration of a funding amount of $10 million. This is coupled with other investors in the fray, such as Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic. Primarily, this will aid in the development of decentralized orderbook solutions at the NEAR Foundation.
Shopping.io integrates DINO LFG enabling $DINO for e-commerce shopping

Shopping.io is known for allowing holders to spend their crypto effortlessly on global eCommerce websites and offering international shipping to over 60 countries. Moreover, by joining Shopping.io’s membership programs, shoppers can enjoy cashback rewards (in the form of Shopping.io’s native token $SHOP) up to 20% when purchasing from major e-Commerce hubs such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot.
Axie Infinity returns to its origins: Developing a bond to your Axie

The Axie team plans to shift their attention back to the Axies now that the switch from Classic to Origin has been completed. In a Philippine Web3 Festival conference held on November 15th, the company stated that the community would play a significant role in improving Origins, which still needed a lot of work.
INGOT receives regulatory approval from CMA in Kenya

Only a handful of forex and CFD brokers feature in the Kenyan market. INGOT enters the list after receiving regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority on November 1, 2022. The approval grants INGOT the right to function as a non-dealing broker for online foreign exchange services in the region.
MakerDAO expects $1.5M bad debt after FTX’s liquidity crisis!

MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, has announced plans to liquidate heavily leveraged vaults to prevent excessive bad debt. They tweeted:. “Due to liquidations being previously disabled on the mentioned vault types, some positions accrued interest above their collateral value, resulting in being undercollateralized.”. They expect $1.5M worth of bad...
Uquid merges with Polygon to enhance Web3 shopping

Uquid is the absolute undisputed pioneer in the field of using DeFi and Web3 through every aspect related to e-commerce. The entity, which now makes the formal declaration of having merged with Polygon, does so with tremendous pride and a great deal of satisfaction. The team at Uquid sees this...

