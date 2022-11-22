Read full article on original website
Jasper National Park Provides 2022 Bear Update
As snow settles in for winter, so do bears across Jasper National Park. Parks Canada saw frequent bear activity in the Municipality of Jasper in 2022, with about a dozen bears drawn to town by attractants in yards and non-native fruit trees. Human-wildlife conflict specialists responded using various hazing strategies...
National Parks Traveler's Podcasts See 500,000 Downloads
A milestone was reached this past week, when National Parks Traveler's weekly podcast reached more than 500,000 downloads. The Traveler launched its weekly podcasts in February 2019 to give those who enjoy exploring the National Park System another medium for learning about the parks. These roughly 45- to 50-minute long podcasts make it easy to stay on top of national parks while driving across town, across the country, or while working in the garden or your woodshop.
Mexican authorities search for 2 missing Americans in the Gulf of California
Mexican authorities are searching for two Americans who went missing after a kayaking trip off the coast of Puerto Peñasco in the Gulf of California, local authorities said late Saturday.
