A milestone was reached this past week, when National Parks Traveler's weekly podcast reached more than 500,000 downloads. The Traveler launched its weekly podcasts in February 2019 to give those who enjoy exploring the National Park System another medium for learning about the parks. These roughly 45- to 50-minute long podcasts make it easy to stay on top of national parks while driving across town, across the country, or while working in the garden or your woodshop.

