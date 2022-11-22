ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'It's all ruined': Friends, relatives face Indonesia quake trauma

By Dessy SAGITA, ADEK BERRY, ADITYA AJI
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2L7W_0jJeJXwx00
A villager carries the body of his dead son following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in West Java /AFP

Iwan Gunawan was forced to leave his gravely injured wife buried under rubble to run outside and save his daughter after a strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's largest province.

As he rushed to pull the girl from under debris, a wall fell on the fish trader leaving him unable to breathe.

"I kept chanting 'God save me'. I tried to protect my daughter and I tried to be strong," he said.

"I wanted to save my wife too, but if I insisted we all would have died."

The tremor that killed 252 people near the worst-hit town of Cianjur on Monday ripped families and friends from one another in a few seconds and forced people to make gut-wrenching decisions in the moment.

Roofs and walls caved in on locals without notice while landslides on the town's undulating hills wiped out vehicles and buried residents.

Standing in front of his destroyed home the next day, Gunawan wiped a tear from his eye as he recalled the death of his wife.

"It's all ruined," said the 41-year-old resident of Ciputri village in West Java.

Moments later two men brought his daughter on a stretcher and laid her down in front of the house next door. Gunawan rushed over to console her as she whimpered in pain.

"Dad is here now, don't cry," he told her, kissing her forehead.

- 'Still traumatised' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPYYw_0jJeJXwx00
Aprizal Mulyadi lost a friend in the earthquake who had saved him from the rubble /AFP

Aprizal Mulyadi woke up on a normal Monday to study at his Islamic boarding school.

Hours later he was being pulled from the rubble and mourning a close friend who sacrificed his life to save him.

The 14-year-old's legs were trapped under concrete as the room collapsed around him.

Twelve-year-old Muhammad Zulfikar performed the ultimate act of friendship, pulling Mulyadi alive from the carnage. Then, as he went to help another friend, the roof fell in and buried him.

"I could not help him because my legs and back were injured. When he was trapped, he told me to go and save myself," he said, sitting on a tarpaulin behind the damaged school.

"I am still traumatised, I could not sleep because I kept thinking about what happened," he added, grabbing his ankle, which was still swollen and bleeding from the crush of debris.

- 'I am devastated' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1L0G_0jJeJXwx00
The rescue mission carried on into Tuesday to find those trapped by the disaster and residents tried to retrieve their pets and belongings /AFP

The rescue mission carried on into Tuesday to find those trapped by the disaster while residents tried to retrieve their pets and belongings.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the area and offered some compensation for those whose homes were destroyed.

Others offered prayers at funerals and burials around the town, choking back tears.

For some, none of that seemed to matter in comparison with the trauma.

Gunawan began to sob as he remembered the day before the quake, when his wife was cooking local staple cassava in the kitchen for the family.

"I am devastated. My house is destroyed and I lost my wife," he said, choking on tears.

"God please grant me strength."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Indonesian girl, 7, found dead after day-long quake rescue effort

A seven-year-old Indonesian girl who was the subject of a day-long rescue effort after an earthquake killed at least 310 people in West Java has been found dead, rescuers told AFP Friday. "The body was immediately handed over to the family," 28-year-old rescuer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP. "The family... was very sad."
AFP

Brazil school shooting toll rises to four after teacher death

The death toll from a twin school shooting in Brazil rose to four on Saturday after a teacher wounded in the attack by a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols died from her injuries, officials said. Authorities in the city of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, had said some of the around 10 wounded, including three teachers and a student, were in serious condition after the Friday attack that shocked the country, which has seen a rise in school shootings in recent years.
AFP

Rescuers search for missing after landslide on Italian island kills one

Italian rescuers were searching for a dozen missing people on the southern island of Ischia on Sunday after a landslide killed at least one person, as the government scheduled an emergency meeting. About a dozen people were still unaccounted for by early Saturday evening, according to Claudio Palomba, prefect of Naples, of which the island is part.
AFP

Five key decisions at global wildlife summit

A global wildlife summit that ends Friday passed resolutions to protect hundreds of threatened species, including sharks, reptiles, turtles as well as trees. 3) Weird and wonderful turtles CITES approved varying levels of protection for around 20 turtle species from America and Asia.
AFP

Italy declares state of emergency after deadly landslide

Italy's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday after a landslide on the southern island of Ischia killed at least one person and left a dozen missing. Casamicciola Terme, a spa resort of 8,000 inhabitants in winter on the lush island of Ischia, near Capri, was hit by an earthquake in 2017 that killed two people. 
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy