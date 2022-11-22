ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
MONTCO.Today

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
MONTCO.Today

MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
POTTSTOWN, PA
