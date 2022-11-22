Read full article on original website
Refreshed, Free, Mobile Passport Links Montgomery County Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
The VFTCB's revised app, Montco Makers, connects area fans of beer, wine, and spirits with in-county providers of same, while enabling users to earn a free reward for their patronage. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) has relaunched Montco Makers, a mobile passport that aims to support local...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation
Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have...
Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
O Montco Towns of Cheer and Fun, How Brightly Do Thee Shine: Big Dec. Events in Montco’s Small Settings
Glencairn Museum's display of creches from all over the world is just one of a number of signature events in Montgomery County for 2022.Photo byValley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
What happened to money for crime victim relocations? Philly Council committee tries to find out
Philadelphia City Council members Tuesday ran into the same kind of bureaucratic frustrations that constituents often complain about, as they tried to figure out what happened to $500,000 they appropriated for crime victim relocation.
Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended
Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive
For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
