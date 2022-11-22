ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says Russia made Soviet famine memorial ‘a day of terror’

Vladimir Putin’s forces have turned Ukraine’s day of commemoration for a Soviet-era famine which killed millions into a “day of terror”, president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.On the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, he was joined by other European leaders in Kyiv in warning that hunger “must never again be used as a weapon” – as shells hit civilian homes in central Ukraine, people fled newly-liberated Kherson, and Kyiv continued to reel from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.Accusing the Kremlin of reviving the “genocidal” tactics of Josef Stalin, as restrictions on electricity use remained in place across 15 parts of the...
NBC New York

US Soccer Posts Iran Flag Without Islamic Republic Emblem

The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy