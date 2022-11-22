Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Rainy start to Sunday, before winds increase for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is set to move in through the overnight and into Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front and it could be heavy at times. While most areas see lighter amounts, the bigger story will turn to the wind for the afternoon. Cooler and drier weather returns to start the week, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing more rain.
wvlt.tv
Early morning rain to windy afternoon Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us got in on some rain overnight into early Sunday morning. Gusty winds are expected throughout the day as this cold front pushes out of the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay...
wvlt.tv
Partly sunny and mild today, increasing rain chances tonight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re going to be mild once again this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Milder Saturday but wind and rain pound the region Sunday AM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you wake up to wet roads while doing your Christmas shopping? Almost everyone got a smidgen of rain but nothing to move our drought conditions. That could change as two high-end chances of heavy rain - and even thunderstorms - move in. While there are...
wvlt.tv
Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville opened before the sun came up on Friday morning to a rush of shoppers looking for deals. Many shoppers were locals, but some visited from other states just to see what deals they could find. Inside of Columbia, you could find some...
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
wvlt.tv
Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many Christmas events going on this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. Fantasy of Trees is back! Through Sunday, you can check out more than 350 designed trees, holiday accessories, table centerpieces and so much more. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center through Sunday. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and kids three and under are free.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville firefighters enjoy Thanksgiving together away from families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some professions require workers to spend the holidays away from family. The same goes for a group of firefighters at the Downtown Knoxville Fire Headquarters. This Thanksgiving, some men and women at the department are squeezing in some family time with each other between calls. The...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
wvlt.tv
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
wvlt.tv
Holiday shopping safety tips
Lisa Williams recalls scary moments as she escaped her mobile home on fire and got to safety. Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say. Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Police investigating...
wvlt.tv
KARM feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving; a special day for volunteers too
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For some people, Thanksgiving is more than eating turkey and watching football. But for others, it’s about serving. About 100 volunteers showed up early Thursday morning to feed the homeless in Knoxville. “Thanksgiving is a tough time, and a lonely time for a lot of...
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen in Pigeon Forge to light the tree at Lumberjack Feud
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The queen of southern dishes, Paula Deen, made a trip from Savannah to Pigeon Forge for the Thanksgiving weekend. Deen spent time with her family on Thanksgiving Day and at a her restaurant: Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen. “My whole family and I had Thanksgiving...
wvlt.tv
Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Updated: 7 hours ago. A man was found shot dead on McConnell Street Thursday evening, according to officials...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
wvlt.tv
Black Friday Shopping at Tanger Outlets
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Man found dead in Five Points area. Updated: 18 hours ago. A man was found shot dead on...
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
wvlt.tv
Kids are calling Santa
The Morristown Police Department is warning holiday shoppers of ways to be safe while shopping this holiday season. Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday....
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro fire crews responded to Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a fire in west Knox County on Saturday morning. Crews were sent to a reported structure fire at a home in the 11000 block of Woody Drive and found a fire blazing from a window in the front right corner when they arrived.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols defend homecourt against Colorado
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols returned to Thompson-Boling Arena Friday night to host Colorado. The Lady Vols downed Colorado by a final score of 69-51 for UT’s third win of the year, improving the team to 3-4 on the year. Freshman Rickea Jackson got the offense...
Comments / 0